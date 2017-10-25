Robbie Williams cancels tour due to 'very worrying' test results
Robbie Williams reveals he cancelled his Russian tour dates due to "very worrying" test results.
The Rock DJ singer released a video on his YouTube channel yesterday where he admitted that he had ended up in the intensive care unit.
He said: "I've been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks.
"Unfortunately that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well then I got some test results."
The 43-year-old was forced to cancel three Russian tour dates in September but ensured fans he will be back.
He said: " Russia, I love you and I can't wait to come down and do the gigs at some point and sing Party Like a Russian with you."
Williams hasn't cancelled a gig for bad health since 1998 and urged fans that "if I can't do it then there's something going on."
To recover, the father of two has become vegan and taken up pilates but still has a cheat meal at weekends!
Concluding the video he said: "Thank you very much for all your positivity and best wishes, I can't wait to get back to work.
"I'm nearly there and I know I'm going to be better than ever."
Fans were very understanding and quick wto wish him a speedy recovery on Twitter.
I'm so glad you're ok. You mean the world to us all and we love you, always have, always will 💚 xx— H... (@Heather_1705) October 24, 2017
SOOOO happy to see that you're feeling much better. Take all the time you need to recover. We love you, Rob! ❤️❤️❤️— Robbie Williams Arg (@RobbieArgentina) October 24, 2017
Awwww this is lovely. So sorry you been poorly. You are looking incredible. Your health is more important than your concerts xx— Natalie 🦋 (@NatalieNooNah) October 24, 2017
