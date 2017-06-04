Robbie welcomed to One Love Manchester stage by Take That

Gary Barlow welcomed former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams to the stage as “our friend, our brother” at the One Love Manchester concert.

The band performed before Robbie at the show, in aid of those affected by the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande gig.

The foursome took a bow together before Robbie led the crowd in a singalong to his hit Strong, with the lyrics changed to “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs.”

Robbie, who appeared to be wearing a sweatshirt from Justin Bieber’s Purpose world tour, then treated the audience to his anthem Angels.

He appeared to struggle with his emotion as he performed.

Take That (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ahead of the concert Ariana’s fans who were caught up in the Manchester bombing have said they were nervous to return to a concert so soon after recent terror attacks, but determined to carry on to show solidarity with the victims.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.