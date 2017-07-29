Rob Lowe has been speaking with the dead

Rob Lowe has claimed to have talked to a ghost during the filming of his new TV series.

The Parks And Recreation actor fronts a ghosthunting programme with his sons Matthew and John Owen called The Lowe Files, which sees the trio track spirits and explore unexplained mysteries across the US.

Speaking to the Television Critics Association press tour, when one reporter asked whether he had been able to communicate with the spirit world, Lowe said that he had.

Rob Lowe with his sons Matthew and John Owen (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

According to celebrity site Us Weekly, he said: “Yeah — now. I hadn’t previously to this. It was through the Ovilus.

“There’s a device they use that the theory is it can translate…that the spirits can talk through this device, for a lack of better term.

“Don’t ask me how, don’t ask me the science, I don’t know.”

It’s more fun to believe. Join me and my boys for #TheLoweFiles Wednesday on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/NvqPcHOcRO — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 27, 2017

But the 53-year-old admitted there had been some scepticism about it.

He said: “John just thinks it’s randomly programmed to say words at any given time, which it could be, but how does it know to say the word?

“It said the dead woman’s name where she was murdered.

Lowe claims to have communicated with the dead (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Judge for yourself…I don’t want to seem like a nut.

“I don’t want to end my career here. Too late?”