Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly split up again

Back to Showbiz Home

It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have officially called time on their relationship….again.

The reality TV stars, who have a three-month-old daughter together, have reportedly split up and ended their engagement.

A source told People magazine: “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off.

One of my favorite days at lego land with @blacchyna 💙

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

“They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Rob, 29, proposed to Chyna, 28, in April 2016 and they announced they were expecting their first child a month later. Their daughter Dream was born in November.

In December Rob posted an emotional video on Instagram claiming Chyna had left him and taken Dream with her. He later apologised for his outburst and said he had “embarrassed” himself and his family.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz