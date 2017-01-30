Riz Ahmed says 'make your voices heard' on Trump travel ban as he arrives at SAG Awards

British actor Riz Ahmed urged people to “make your voices heard” following President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban as he arrived at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Rogue One star is nominated for best actor in a limited TV series for his role in HBO crime drama The Night Of.

Riz Ahmed (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Riz, whose parents moved to the UK from Pakistan, said he knew people affected by Mr Trump’s decision to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority countries.

Speaking to the SAG Award’s official live stream, he said: “Now is not a time for escapism.

“If people care about the future of this country and the world…it’s time to make your voices heard.”

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Riz, 34, also said he had launched a campaign to help young Syrian refugees.

Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet as she bids to become the youngest ever winner at the ceremony.

Millie Bobby Brown (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The 12-year-old is nominated for best actress in a drama series for her role as a girl with psychokinetic abilities in Netflix show Stranger Things.

She will compete for the award with fellow Britons Claire Foy and Thandie Newton, her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder and Robin Wright from House Of Cards.

Two SAG awards were announced before the ceremony

Game Of Thrones won outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson’s Second World War drama Hacksaw Ridge won outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.