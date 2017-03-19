Riverdance giving it socks on DWTS was the perfect way to end the most Irish weekend ever

From St. Patrick to our win over England, we’ve been shouting our Irish pride from the rooftops for the past few days.

And what better way to end what could have been the most Irish weekend ever, than a performance from Riverdance.

The troupe made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars tonight and just proved to everyone that it just never gets old.

The professional dancers even got into the swing of things.

The famous show will take residency in the Gaiety Theatre from June 21 - September 3.
By Anna O'Donoghue

