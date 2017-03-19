Riverdance giving it socks on DWTS was the perfect way to end the most Irish weekend ever

From St. Patrick to our win over England, we’ve been shouting our Irish pride from the rooftops for the past few days.

And what better way to end what could have been the most Irish weekend ever, than a performance from Riverdance.

‪We're ready - are you @DWTSIRL ?! #DWTSIrl ‬#lovetodance #rte #IrishDance A post shared by Riverdance (@riverdance_official) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

The troupe made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars tonight and just proved to everyone that it just never gets old.

Never fails to send shivers up my spine.. breathtaking. #riverdance #DWTSIrl — brona maguire (@bronamag) March 19, 2017

I'm sure a few people are getting flashbacks of Irish dancing in the pub this weekend 😂😂 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/xUD2aMI15g — The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) March 19, 2017

#DWTSIrl Riverdance never fails to grab me 💚 wow 💚wonderful 💚👍💚 — Dorothy Molloy (@1dor) March 19, 2017

.#Riverdance always gets everyone going! Great performance of that. Chills and goosebumps #DWTSIrl — Dave Heron (@Davey_H) March 19, 2017

Ahh janey lads, Riverdance would still give you goosebumps and make you wanna scream DOUZE POYYYNTS!! #DWTSIrl — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) March 19, 2017

There is something about Riverdance that makes me so proud to be Irish - more than lots of other things #DWTSIrl — Rosemary (@R_Scollard) March 19, 2017

Still get tingles when I hear the music for river dance and watch the amazing performance #patricksday #DWTSIrl — joanne (@jojobanner) March 19, 2017

#Riverdance never gets old no matter how many times I see it #DWTSIrl 💚☘ — Emily Savage ♪ (@SavageEmily) March 19, 2017

The professional dancers even got into the swing of things.

The famous show will take residency in the Gaiety Theatre from June 21 - September 3.