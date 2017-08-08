Riverdale’s KJ Apa reveals which characters he is ‘shipping’ for season 2
08/08/2017 - 12:30:00Back to Showbiz Home
Riverdale star KJ Apa has shared some exciting theories about which
characters in the show he thinks have a secret past.
The actor, 20, admitted there are two members of the cast who he would like to see explore their relationship further, when the show returns for a second series.
Riverdale: The Complete First Season will be available on DVD from August 14.
Join the conversation - comment here