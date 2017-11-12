Rita Ora walks the EMAs red carpet in a dressing gown

Rita Ora looked as if she was ready for bed as she hit the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The usually stylish star, 26, turned heads as she stepped out in a fluffy white dressing gown – with a towel wrapped around her hair.

But Ora, who is hosting the event, did not forget her A-list status altogether – accessorising with a twinkling array of diamond jewellery.

The Hot Right Now singer also went for sparkly heels instead of slippers.

From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet ❣ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Ora shared images of her curious outfit on Instagram before the ceremony, captioning one shot: “From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet.”

The star is hosting the show at The SSE Arena, Wembley.