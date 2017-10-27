Rita Ora to switch on Oxford Street Christmas lights

Rita Ora has signed up to switch on Oxford Street’s Christmas lights – saying “it means a lot to me”.

The “Switch On” event, on November 7 in London’s West End, marks the start of the festive shopping season.

X Factor stars Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight will perform live throughout the evening.

Matt Terry (Ian West/PA)

Anywhere singer Ora, 26, said: “London is my home so switching on the Oxford Street lights means a lot to me.

“I used to love coming to Oxford Street to see the Christmas lights when I was younger so this means even more to me.”

Over 750,000 bright white LED bulbs and 1,778 baubles will decorate the mile-long stretch of Oxford Street, “taking inspiration from falling snowflakes”.

5 After Midnight (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The event, now in its 58th year, begins at 5pm on November 7, hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and Vick Hope.

For the second year, Oxford Street has partnered with the NSPCC and the charity’s Light Up Christmas For Children campaign.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “We will be asking for the public’s help this Christmas to raise vital funds for Childline so we can be there for every child who needs us.”