Rita Ora slammed for posting these photos with Conor McGregor

Rita Ora as angered a lot of people online after she posted photos of herself and Conor McGregor at the British Fashion Awards.

The post, which she captioned ‘Date Night’, has been deemed disrespectful to McGregor’s partner of nine years, Dee Devlin by McGregor fans.

One wrote: "Where is the girl code! Even if this is innocent it’s so disrespectful”, while another said, “You’ve got a fine Irish steak at home mate. No need to ruin it with McDonald’s”.

A spokesperson for Ora has since insisted that she meant no offence.

She later posted a photo with Donatella Versace with the caption, “Last night with my real date”.

