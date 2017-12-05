Rita Ora slammed for posting these photos with Conor McGregor
Rita Ora as angered a lot of people online after she posted photos of herself and Conor McGregor at the British Fashion Awards.
Date night @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/G4gR5KJ11Y— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
The post, which she captioned ‘Date Night’, has been deemed disrespectful to McGregor’s partner of nine years, Dee Devlin by McGregor fans.
One wrote: "Where is the girl code! Even if this is innocent it’s so disrespectful”, while another said, “You’ve got a fine Irish steak at home mate. No need to ruin it with McDonald’s”.
Seriously disrespectful to his partner and mother of his child— Clare WithTheHair ™ (@ClareWithTheHai) December 5, 2017
I agree. The picture is fine but the caption is out of order. Date night? Come on, the man is married— bonita (@MancunianPuta) December 5, 2017
Oi mate, you’ve got a woman at home who’s stuck by you from day one, gave you a kid and devotes her life to your sport. Stop messing around. pic.twitter.com/JvdFTYifQj— Julie (@fvckabxut) December 5, 2017
A spokesperson for Ora has since insisted that she meant no offence.
She later posted a photo with Donatella Versace with the caption, “Last night with my real date”.
Last night with my real date 💛❤️⭐️⭐️😍 #DonatellaVersace @Versace pic.twitter.com/pgOcVc7Kqw— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
