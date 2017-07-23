Rita Ora reveals her royal ambitions on Sunday Brunch

Singer Rita Ora has said she would like to perform for The Queen.

The chart-topping musician has a number of high profile gigs under her belt that include performing in front of Pope Francis at the Vatican and singing for former American President Barack Obama.

Rita Ora arriving at the 87th Academy Awardsin 2015 (Ian West/PA)

The 26-year-old, who also performed at the 2015 Academy Awards, told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch about her royal ambitions.

The amazing @RitaOra explains to @timlovejoy & @simonrim how she juggles a busy singing and acting career 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/QZAQKJ8sJi — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) July 23, 2017

She said: “The Vatican had the best reverb sound, acoustics. The Oscars was just surreal because I guess it’s everyone you’ve ever dreamed of and seen in the movies, kind of in front of you.

“The White House was just amazing because it’s the President .. but I’d like it if I could do it (perform) for the Queen and stuff like that because you know, we’re from London.”

Guests ready? Tim and Simon ready? Let's go...👏👏💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/F9Vz0KEPdC — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) July 23, 2017

Her first album, Ora, was released in 2012 and debuted at number one in the UK.

The singer was previously signed to Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation, but parted ways in 2016 following a legal battle over a contract dispute.

She has since spoken about the split from the label, saying the decision was “mutual and respectful”.

Your Song is now available to download for 59p! On @itunes so proud and happy you all love it as much as I do!! Love you!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Joking about having last appeared on Sunday Brunch five years ago, she said: “I am only 26, I just want to put that out there, I’m not completely washed up… I’ve just been working, I’ve been doing movies, been in the States for a while, and you know I’ve had a bit of a musical political thing where I was a bit in a jam, so now I’m free to kind of put out my music again, so that’s what we’re doing.”

She later said: “I’m just happy to be in a free place. It’s amazing, it feels fantastic.”

Her first single in two years, titled Your Song, was released in May this year and was co-written with her good friend and musician, Ed Sheeran.

Rita Ora attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

“It’s crazy how amazing it is to just watch him work and just also how he works with other people,” she said of Sheeran.

“Some musicians, it’s pretty difficult to really collaborate and they get really sensitive and get like protective over their ideas, so it’s nice to kind of see people mesh.”

Ora has carved a name for herself outside of music, appearing on a few high profile TV shows such as The Voice, The X Factor and America’s Next Top Model.

She also landed a cameo part in the Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey.

More recently, she has been fronting a TV series for American network ABC, called Boy Band, which also features former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Ora said: “Basically, we are trying to find the next One Direction which is going to be really difficult. I’m just there for the ride, you know, so we’ll see how it goes. I’m loving it.”

Her new album is due for release in November.