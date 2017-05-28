Rita Ora pays tribute to Manchester terror victims at Big Weekend gig

Singer Rita Ora has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack with a heartfelt rendition of her song Coming Home at the Radio 1 Big Weekend festival.

She took a few minutes to sit and sing an emotional slow version of the track, released with Sigma in 2015, pausing halfway through to cry out: “We love you Manchester!”

It marked a poignant interlude during her set on the Hull event’s main stage on Sunday afternoon, where she played her brand new songs Girls and Summer Love.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Adding to a number of celebrity tributes made by artists such as Katy Perry at the event so far, she said: “There is nothing better than unity, and seeing all you guys out here is amazing.”

Her all-singing, all-dancing performance featured a team of backing dancers and guest appearances from artists Raye and Charli XCX.

But fans thanked her for slowing the pace as she dedicated the song to the 22 people killed during the atrocity following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

I CRIED when @RitaOra performed #Cominghome honoring Manchester. It was such a beautiful moment. Thank you Reetz — Rita Ora Portugal (@portugalritaora) May 28, 2017

As well as appreciating her tribute, fans were thrilled by Ora’s new music, including her first fresh single in two years.