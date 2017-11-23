Rita Ora: I’ve frozen my eggs for when I want a baby

Rita Ora has frozen her eggs to prepare for starting a family.

The Anywhere singer, 26, told Australia’s Sunrise show that she underwent the procedure to be “safe” and after talking to her doctor.

“He’s been my family doctor for a very long time and he said, ‘I think you’re healthiest now, I think it would be great, why don’t you just put them away and you’ll never have to worry about it again?’

“I’m a big believer in using what we have and making the most of it,” the Hot Right Now singer said.

Asked whether she followed her doctor’s recommendation, Ora, who recently hit the red carpet for the MTV Europe Music Awards in her dressing gown, replied: “I did. I’ve never actually said that on TV.

“I’m 26. I know some people maybe like, ‘that’s so young’.”

But the singer, whose ex-flames include DJ Calvin Harris and X Factor winner James Arthur, said: “I just wanted to be safe. Maybe that’s me being crazy.”