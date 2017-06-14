Rita Ora: I used to play in Grenfell Tower block

Singer and former X Factor judge Rita Ora said she used to play in the Grenfell Tower block, which was caught in a huge fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At least six people are dead and dozens of others have been left injured.

Rita shared her horror in a post shared online.

This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

Along with her message, the picture post shared details of how those wishing to help can assist those affected by the fire.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Flames tore up 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, leaving people trapped on upper floors, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.

Commander Stuart Cundy, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days.”

I've never seen anything like it in my life . Praying people got out ok — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

NHS England said 74 people are being treated in six hospitals across the capital, of whom 20 are in critical care.

Singer Lily Allen has also offered refuge for people who are in need.

She tweeted: “If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I’ll follow back. #NorthKensington.”

Earlier she had said she has “never seen anything like it in my life”.