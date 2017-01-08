Rising star Naomie Harris wants to stay part of James Bond 'family'

Naomie Harris said she wants to remain part of the James Bond “family” despite her rising success in Hollywood.

The British actress, who starred as Moneypenny in 2012′s Skyfall and Spectre in 2015, has earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in coming-of-age drama Moonlight and is being tipped for recognition at the Academy Awards.

But Naomie, 40, said she wanted to continue appearing in Bond films “for as long as they’ll have me”.

Naomie Harris has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Moonlight (A24)

Speaking at Bafta LA’s tea party on the eve of the Golden Globes, Naomie told the Press Association: “I’m obsessed with Bond because I love the team behind it. I love (producer) Barbara Broccoli and it really is a family and I would never want to leave that family.

“I’m very proud to be part of it.”

Naomie has previously spoken of her desire to see Daniel Craig return as 007 following speculation he may leave the role.

Naomie Harris and Daniel Craig (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On the red carpet, she repeated her call for Daniel to star in the next Bond film, adding: “Whoever it is should have the Bond qualities we love so much, that enigma, that sex appeal, we want to really believe he’s capable of killing people and protecting the world.”

Naomie is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her performance as a crack-addicted single mother in Moonlight.

The London actress, who earned an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List, revealed her mother had flown from the UK to Los Angeles to join her at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Naomie Harris (Ian West/PA)

“I’m so excited to get to share the day with her and have a wonderful time,” she said.

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (1am Monday GMT).