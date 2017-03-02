Rio Ferdinand and Geri Horner show off their mini bookworms on World Book Day
World Book Day is a brilliant excuse for kids to wear fancy dress to school, and celebrities including Geri Horner and Coleen Rooney have been showing off their budding bookworms’ outfits.
These proud parents have been sharing photos of the characters their kids dressed as to celebrate the event.
Spice Girl Geri showed off her eldest child Bluebell’s costume as the Queen of Hearts, posting a photo to Instagram of herself helping her daughter to get ready.
Coleen Rooney chose matching outfits for elder sons Kai and Klay, who she dressed as Horrid Henry.
Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ daughter Alaia-Mai wore a Dorothy outfit in tribute to The Wizard Of Oz and her mum posted a clip of her trying to click her heels together.
Fearne Cotton reckoned today’s outfit was not much different from usual for son Rex, captioning a photo: “World book day is like every other day for Rex. He wears his squid hat. The only fancy dress he’ll tolerate.”
The Body Coach Joe Wicks realised World Book Day was a great marketing opportunity for his diet book, introducing fans to the “mini Body Coach”.
Proud dad Rio Ferdinand captioned a photo of his kids Lorenz, Tia and Tate: “my little ones have gone for it this morning!! The make up was on point too!!”
Nicola McLean showed off a photo of her sons Striker and Rocky as a mini Clark Kent and Odlaw from the Where’s Wally books.
Happy reading, kids!
