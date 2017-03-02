Rio Ferdinand and Geri Horner show off their mini bookworms on World Book Day

World Book Day is a brilliant excuse for kids to wear fancy dress to school, and celebrities including Geri Horner and Coleen Rooney have been showing off their budding bookworms’ outfits.

These proud parents have been sharing photos of the characters their kids dressed as to celebrate the event.

Geri Horner dressed up her daughter Bluebell (David Jensen/PA)

Spice Girl Geri showed off her eldest child Bluebell’s costume as the Queen of Hearts, posting a photo to Instagram of herself helping her daughter to get ready.

#worldbookday Bluebell - queen of hearts ❤️ doing her make up. 😍

A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Coleen Rooney chose matching outfits for elder sons Kai and Klay, who she dressed as Horrid Henry.

World book day 2017.... double trouble!! Horrid Henry x2 😂🙈🎸

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ daughter Alaia-Mai wore a Dorothy outfit in tribute to The Wizard Of Oz and her mum posted a clip of her trying to click her heels together.

My little Dorothy desperately trying to click her heels 👠💔 #worldbookday 📚

A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on

Fearne Cotton reckoned today’s outfit was not much different from usual for son Rex, captioning a photo: “World book day is like every other day for Rex. He wears his squid hat. The only fancy dress he’ll tolerate.”

World book day is like ever other day for Rex. He wears his squid hat. The only fancy dress he'll tolerate

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

The Body Coach Joe Wicks realised World Book Day was a great marketing opportunity for his diet book, introducing fans to the “mini Body Coach”.

Proud dad Rio Ferdinand captioned a photo of his kids Lorenz, Tia and Tate: “my little ones have gone for it this morning!! The make up was on point too!!”

#worldbookday my little ones have gone for it this morning!! The make up was on point too!!

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on

Nicola McLean showed off a photo of her sons Striker and Rocky as a mini Clark Kent and Odlaw from the Where’s Wally books.

So cute #worldbookday #odlaw #clarkkent

A post shared by Nicola McLean (@nicolamclean30) on

Happy reading, kids!
