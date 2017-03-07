Rihanna took us back to school with a colourful PFW show

Rihanna took over France’s national library with her bold and colourful schoolwear-inspired collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Models wearing oversized sweaters and tiny skirts in eye-popping orange, yellow and purple tones paraded over tabletops at the Fenty X Puma show on Monday.

No standing on the tables! (Thibault Camus/AP)

Rihanna, 29, also graced the makeshift catwalk at The National Library of France in an unmissable oversized coat in neon green.

Rihanna hit the runway ( Thibault Camus/AP)

Styles were inspired by classic student uniforms, including jackets, jumpers, socks and hats representing Fenty University and the Puma sports brand.

This backpack now, please (Thibault Camus/AP)

To add to the theme, the social media invitation was designed to look like detention cards.

Among the guests were Cara Delevingne and Salma Hayek, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

BTS. Counting down the minutes until my #FENTYXPUMA AW17 fashion show! #PaRIH @puma A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

In a behind-the-scenes video made as the team prepared for the show, Rihanna said: “I’ve never been in love with a show more than this one.”