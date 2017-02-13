Rihanna took a hip flask to the Grammys and it's the definition of living your best life
Rihanna may not have won any awards at the Grammys this year, but she’s more than a winner in Twitter’s eyes.
Why? Because the singer had a bedazzled hip-flask to sip on while in the audience. Of course she did.
God I love Rihanna #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qslVI1j7Sz— Lindy Segal (@lindysegal) February 13, 2017
And she shared the contents of the flask with the people around her too.
Rihanna drinking out of her diamond encrusted flask & passing it around is my mood pic.twitter.com/l54WGvjjqg— nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 13, 2017
Maybe she just knew she’d be in for a long night. We’ve all been there.
every thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/iQysElGVU7— Mark (@tole_cover) February 13, 2017
mood: rihanna at the Grammys with a flask pic.twitter.com/cI3ypuoE8r— lssued✨ (@lssued) February 13, 2017
Rihanna is killing me with this flask. She is all of us. 😂 #GRAMMYs— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017
There’s even a clip going round on Twitter where she appears to say, “I think it’s time for another shot”. You go, gurl.
"I think it's time for another shot" 😫😢 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5XIyrSmR6U— Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) February 13, 2017
Meanwhile, this gif gives us life because have you seen how much fun she’s having, flask in hand?
Rihanna dancing with her flask is the only gif I need in my life.— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 13, 2017
pic.twitter.com/ptgnX7eJia
Never forget.
Rihanna and her crystal studded flask is me for the remainder of the year— Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 13, 2017
