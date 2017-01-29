Rihanna shares throwback photos as she says making Anti was 'a challenge'

Rihanna has told of her struggle to make her double-platinum album Anti, as she marks its anniversary.

The chart-topper posted a series of messages and pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #ANTiversary as she celebrated 12 months since she dropped the award-winning album, admitting it had been “a challenge”.

Many of the snaps were apparently taken as she worked on the record.

She wrote: “Looking back to 1 year ago…. I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ….When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.

“I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn’t have!

making of in the 'Bu #ANTiversary A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

“I was numb for a while…numb to all the bullshit and numb to all the good shit. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how!”

Rihanna, 28, said she stuck with it until she “felt something again”.

#ANTiversary 🎈 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

She said: “I remember like it was yesterday, the night it happened! We rented a house in Malibu for a couple months and did MUSIC!

“Every room, every couch, every corner, there were musicians everywhere, the whole Fenty Corp, the best times! 1 night we vibing, TyTy made a comment, and I got super sensitive, lolol! Then I thought “hold up, did I just feel a way?? Did I just FEEL???!!

#ANTiversary 🎈 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

“It was in that moment that I trusted myself, trusted my ear, trusted my gut, trusted the way that my music made me FEEL!!!”

hope you enjoy these moments caught by my friends @dennisleupold and @mdollas11 #ANTiversary 🎈 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Rihanna also thanked her fans for “loving her (the album) the way you do”.