Rihanna reveals picture of female cast starring in Ocean's 8

Back to Showbiz Home

Rihanna has tweeted a picture of the female cast that are starring in Ocean's 8.

The star-studded line-up features Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

Bullock will play Debbie Ocean and Blanchett will play Lou as they attempt to pull off one of the greatest heists ever seen.

The movie is set to hit screens during summer 2018.
KEYWORDS: rihanna, ocean's 8, showbiz, movie

 

By Claire Anderson

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz