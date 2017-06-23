Rihanna messages fan back on Twitter over heartbreak

By Ciara Phelan

Rihanna has been giving advice to a broken hearted man on Twitter.

The Barbadian singer, who has 74.2m followers on the social networking site, replied to one of her fans after he asked her for some relationship advice through private messenger.

Twitter user @WaladShami sent a DM to Rihanna asking how she got over her first heartbreak.

In a second message he told her that he is struggling to deal with his relationship ending.

Here is her response.

Her sweet response shows how maybe she dealt with break-ups in the past with Drake and controversial Chris Brown.

Rihanna is known to responding to fans, in 2016, she helped a fan tell his parents that he was gay. Her advice inspired others to speak out about their sexuality.

So, next time you need some girly advice, Rihanna is your go-to girl.

