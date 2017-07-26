Rihanna meets French president over global education issues

Singer Rihanna has met with French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to discuss support for education around the world.

She visited the couple at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday, a month after Tweeting him, among other world leaders: “Bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?

In a clip filmed by ABC News, she emerged from the event in a smart grey outfit and black coat, and told reporters: “I just had the most incredible meeting with the President and the First Lady.

“They were incredibly welcoming to us, we focused on the topic of education from global aspects and we’re going to make a very big announcement this coming September…we are going on to do even more work this October in Africa.

“I was so inspired and impressed with his leadership and I can’t wait for you guys to hear where this is going to go, but I think this is the year for education. Thank you so much, and stay tuned.”

Founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes rights to health and education around the world, Rihanna is an active campaigner for disadvantaged children and young people.

She has also worked with a number of other charities, including Unicef and Red Cross.