Rihanna impresses with sparkling bikini and feathers for festival

Rihanna has impressed her fans with her colourful choice of outfit for the annual Crop Over festival in Barbados.

The Diamonds singer, 29, wore a dazzling, bejewelled bikini with an intricate design, a shoulder pad decoration and embellished fishnet tights.

The glimmering look was completed with matching hand jewellery and huge, peacock-like feathers on her back in shades of neon green, pink and turquoise.

Adding more colour to the racy aesthetic, which saw the pop star and actress showing off a lot of skin and her myriad of tattoos, Rihanna wore a bright turquoise wig and a sparkling headdress, with more colourful feathers protruding from the crown.

In one post on Instagram, Rihanna shared a close-up of her eye-catching festival attire, with the image gaining more than 2.5 million likes from followers.

A second snap shared a short while later, showing her full look, garnered well over 3 million likes.

Rihanna, who stars in newly-released Luc Besson film Valerian, is a regular at the festival in her home country, which is held in honour of the sugar cane harvest.

She attended the harvest festival’s final and most spectacular event on Kadooment Day, a public holiday in Barbados, which sees revellers turn out in costumes to listen to live music and watch fireworks.