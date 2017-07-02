Rihanna has her heart set on an Oscar as her acting career takes off

Singer Rihanna has said she would love to win an Academy Award as she told of her dream to conquer the acting world.

The Umbrella star, 29, is already familiar with the big screen, starring alongside model Cara Delevingne in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets this year, and joining a cast including previous Oscar-winners Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett in Ocean’s Eight which is out in 2018.

With eight Grammys already under her belt for her musical efforts, the most prestigious film accolade would be the icing on Rihanna’s showbiz cake.

She told The Sun: “I’d love to get there one day. Who doesn’t want to be told they are doing a great job?

“Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do, but the rest isn’t up to me.”

But, she also said: “I don’t think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar – what you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that’s great.”

Commenting on juggling life both as a singer and an actor, Rihanna said she would like to keep challenging herself with different roles.

“It’s pretty difficult to method act when it comes to playing a shape-shifting entertainer,” she said, “but, seriously, I have nothing but respect for the actors that do.”