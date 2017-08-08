Rihanna fans furious as Chris Brown comments on festival photograph

Rihanna fans have expressed their fury after her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown commented on a photograph she shared on Instagram.

The singer shared a string of pictures of herself at the Barbados festival Crop Over, held in honour of the sugar cane harvest, dressed in a jewelled bikini, turquoise wig and huge multi-coloured feather headdress.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one shot had caught the attention of Brown.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

He posted an eyes emoji below her photograph, prompting an outpouring of anger from Rihanna’s supporters.

One wrote: “PLs keep your negative energy away from Rihanna @ChrisBrownOfficial,” while another said: “Rihanna don’t need this kind of negativity in her life” and another simply wrote: “@chrisbrownofficial trash.”

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Rihanna was assaulted by Brown in 2009 when they were in a relationship. A photograph of her injuries were leaked to TMZ and Brown was sentenced to community service.

She later told Vanity Fair: “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die.

“We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”