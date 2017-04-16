Rihanna determined to make a fashion statement at festival

Rihanna amused her social media followers by admitting she was reluctant to leave Coachella because not enough people had noticed her outfit.

The stylish singer wore a sparkly bodysuit with cropped shorts and a skimpy t-shirt for the star-studded music festival in Indio, California.

But, apparently concerned her look had not got the exposure it deserved, Rihanna also shared it on Instagram, and wrote: “I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.”

The image has already been liked more than 1.4 million times by fans, with many assuring the singer her look has been registered.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

“We see your outfit and love it!!!!!” said one fan.

“Literally only you can pull this off,” said another.

Several admirers also saw the funny side of Rihanna’s post.

“Your caption is hilarious!” laughed one.

“Outfit and caption on point!” gushed another.