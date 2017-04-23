Rihanna branded 'disgusting' for images of Queen's head superimposed on her body

Rihanna has been criticised by fans after sharing images of herself with the Queen’s head superimposed on her body.

Many said the Barbadian singer, 29, was being “disrespectful” after the four pictures were posted on Instagram.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The images showed Rihanna in a string of raunchy looks – including skimpy cut-offs, a sparkly bodysuit and a jacket with nothing underneath – all with the monarch’s face instead of her own.

“Be humble,” she captioned the first photograph.

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Some of Rihanna’s 52.4 million followers on the site saw the funny side, with several declaring she was a queen herself.

But others were unimpressed with the pictures.

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

“I don’t appreciate this,” said one, while another said: “This is so disrespectful.”

One follower told Rihanna: “You should be ashamed of yourself! Disgusting.”

Another user said the photographs were “horrific and distasteful”.

The Queen celebrated her 91st birthday on April 21.

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Representatives for Rihanna have been approached for comment.