Rihanna admits she did call Diplo’s track ‘airport music’

Rihanna has admitted she did call one of Diplo’s tracks airport music – confessing “my bad”.

Music producer Diplo told GQStyle that when he played her a song he had been working on, she said it “sounds like a reggae song at an airport”.

After the comment made headlines, the Work singer joked on Instagram “DutyFree….My bad”

#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Discussing a music session which took place with Rihanna and others, Diplo had told GQStyle magazine: “Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high.

“Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’

“So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport’… I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”