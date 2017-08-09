Rihanna admits she did call Diplo’s track ‘airport music’
Rihanna has admitted she did call one of Diplo’s tracks airport music – confessing “my bad”.
Music producer Diplo told GQStyle that when he played her a song he had been working on, she said it “sounds like a reggae song at an airport”.
After the comment made headlines, the Work singer joked on Instagram “DutyFree….My bad”
Discussing a music session which took place with Rihanna and others, Diplo had told GQStyle magazine: “Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high.
Ibiza 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ccZ6y1BZtg— diplo (@diplo) August 9, 2017
“Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’
“So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport’… I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”
