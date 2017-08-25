Right Said Fred are ‘delighted’ to be featured on Taylor Swift’s new track

Right Said Fred’s Richard Fairbrass has said he is “delighted” that his 1991 hit I’m Too Sexy was included in Taylor Swift’s brand new track, Look What You Made Me Do.

He also joked that he hoped he and brother Fred would receive royalties from Swift’s latest offering, as it includes a credit to their famous tune.

Speaking on Channel 5’s 5 News hours after the hotly anticipated song was released, he gave the track his seal of approval.

For those of you wondering what we think about @taylorswift13's interpolation... 💋👉🏼https://t.co/os3AUwVUjW pic.twitter.com/gDKqva11J3 — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) August 25, 2017

Featuring the lyrics “The world moves on / Another day another drama, drama / But not for me, Not for me / All I think about is karma,” the song has been interpreted by fans as a revenge track aimed at the likes of Swift’s foes Kanye West and Katy Perry, and serves as an introduction to her forthcoming album, Reputation.

“We like it because of its cynicism, we like that it channelled that,” said Fairbrass, 63.

“We are delighted to be included. She is one of the most successful (artists) in the world, so we are delighted and flattered.”

Commenting on how he found out about the track, Fairbrass continued: “It came through our publishers … we didn’t know when it was going to be dropped until not long before everybody else did. We heard it for the first time this morning.”

Asked if he was expecting royalties, he added: “We should do. We are getting credited.”

In an official statement on their website, Right Said Fred added: “We’re very pleased to hear Taylor Swift’s interpolation of our 1991 hit I’m Too Sexy.

“Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track, we like what she does and we were very honoured to have her interpolation feature on her new single Look What You Made Me Do.

“Thanks to Taylor and her team for being absolutely wonderful. We’re very happy that our debut single will potentially be reaching new fans 26 years after its release.”

The duo’s official Twitter account also shared a photo of a plant gift, apparently sent from Swift, with a card reading: “Look what you made us do… We love you and can’t wait to celebrate with you! Love, your co-writers, Taylor and Jack (musician Jack Antanoff)”.

Just days after the song’s release, Swift will share the accompanying music video for the first time during MTV’s Video Music Awards on Monday night.