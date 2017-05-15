Ride Along's Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish expecting their first child

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart and his wife are expecting their first child together.

The Ride Along star posted a picture of the happy couple on Instagram on US Mother’s Day as he announced the news.

Kevin, 37, wrote: “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife.

“We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed.”

Kevin’s wife Eniko Parrish shared a picture of a sonogram on her account and revealed the couple are having a baby boy.

She wrote: “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage! .. all on God’s Timing.

“I am so ready for our next chapter… Overjoyed! it’s been an amazing experience thus far and I can’t wait for what’s to come.

“Thank u guys for all of your well wishes.

“Happy Mother-to-be Day to me! P.S. It’s a boy, straight chillin’ already.”

Kevin is already a father-of-two from a previous relationship.