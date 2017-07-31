Rick & Morty fans celebrate series three of the animation
31/07/2017 - 13:07:21Back to Showbiz Home
Fans of Rick & Morty have celebrated the return of the animated sitcom.
The series came back for a third outing more than a year and a half after the second season finale.
Boston Manor singer Henry Cox tweeted: “You either like Rick & Morty or you haven’t seen it yet; there’s no alternative.”
Another fan wrote: “Everyone: ‘It’s Game of Thrones night…’ Me: ‘IT’S RICK AND MORTY NIGHT!!!!!!'” while another said: “New: Game of Thrones AND Rick & Morty, this week has started very nicely.”
You either like Rick & Morty or you haven't seen it yet; there's no alternative— Henry Cox (@demgreens) July 31, 2017
Everyone: "It's Game of Thrones night..."— Lee Newton (@leenewtonsays) July 31, 2017
Me: "IT'S RICK AND MORTY NIGHT!!!!!!"
New: Game of Thrones AND Rick & Morty, this week has started very nicely 👌🏼— t-ianzi (@SollyBen) July 31, 2017
The show’s creator Dan Harmon, who was also responsible for Community, trumpeted the return by writing: “HAPPY RICK AND MORTY DAAAAAAAY.”
HAPPY RICK AND MORTY DAAAAAAAY— Dan Harmon (@danharmon) July 30, 2017
Me right now because Rick and Morty Season 3 is finally here!!! pic.twitter.com/ka8mbxPdUW— PΔULISH (@PaulishMusic) July 31, 2017
The series follows the various adventures of the cynical scientist Rick Sanchez and his fretful grandson Morty Smith, who divide their time between family life and inter-dimensional adventures.
The first episode of series three of Rick & Morty is streaming on Netflix now.
Join the conversation - comment here