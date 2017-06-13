Richard Hammond 'back in action soon' after horror crash

Richard Hammond promised he will be “back in action soon” following surgery on his knee after his car crashed and burst into flames while filming The Grand Tour

The former Top Gear host, 47, injured his knee and leg in the horrific incident which took place in Switzerland over the weekend as he was driving an electric super car.

Posting on Drive Tribe, Richard wrote: “I’m pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours’ surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works.

Richard Hammond’s leg (Richard Hammond/DriveTribe)

“It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof.”

He added: “Back in action soon,” alongside a photo of his leg detailing the results of the surgery.

He escaped the car moments before it burst into flames with Jeremy Clarkson fearing his long time co-presenter was dead.

Richard Hammond’s crashed car (Freuds/PA)

It comes 11 years after Richard suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC’s Top Gear.

The presenter was in a coma for two weeks following the 288mph accident, but made a full recovery.

In March this year, he assured fans he was fine after falling off a motorbike “many times” while filming for The Grand Tour.

He was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the programme when the accident occurred, according to The Sun.