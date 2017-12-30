Richard E Grant – I feel a right mug after South Africa robbery

Actor Richard E Grant has said he feels “like a right mug” after he was robbed at a cash machine in South Africa.

The Withnail & I star had been enjoying a family holiday when the incident happened.

He wrote on Twitter: “Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr.”

Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/k3iI1l3tAE — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

The message accompanied a picture of the coastline.

The actor appeared to have put the incident behind him when he later tweeted a picture of himself and his daughter, writing: “Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps!”

Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

The actor had previously visited Swaziland, where he was born, sharing a picture of himself looking out at the landscape, captioned: “Ol’Swaziboy happy to be back in his Homeland.”

Ol’Swaziboy happy to be back in his Homeland pic.twitter.com/Te5OZad3KP — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 21, 2017

On Christmas Eve, he wished his followers a happy holiday – with a photograph of himself with his mother and daughter Olivia.

Merry Christmas! Three generations - daughter, dad/son, mum/grandmother pic.twitter.com/hS57KzkzXD — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 25, 2017

Grant will next be seen starring opposite Melissa McCarthy in new film Can You Ever Forgive Me? about the celebrity biographer Lee Israel.