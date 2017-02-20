Richard Curtis says the Love Actually sequel won't feature an Alan Rickman tribute

Richard Curtis has said there are no plans to include a tribute to Alan Rickman in the forthcoming Love Actually sequel for Comic Relief.

The British film-maker said dealing with Alan’s character was “very complicated” and ruled out an appearance from Emma Thompson in the TV special.

Richard had previously hinted that Emma may reprise her role from the 2003 romantic comedy, in which she plays a woman concerned her husband – played by Alan – may be having an affair.

Richard Curtis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards in Los Angeles, Richard was asked whether he planned to pay tribute to Alan in the Love Actually sequel following his death from cancer in January 2016.

He told the Press Association: “You know dealing with Alan is very complicated so not really.

“We’re not doing everyone. We’re doing about two thirds of people.

“Ems isn’t in it. She just can’t do it.”

Alan Rickman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Love Actually stars Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy are reuniting for the new short-film in aid of Comic Relief.

Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, and Marcus Brigstocke are also among the line-up set to reprise their roles.

Filming has begun on the 10-minute reunion, which will air during BBC One’s live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.

Richard, 60, was presented with the Valentine Davies Award for humanitarian service at the WGA Awards for his work with Comic Relief.

Richard Curtis (Ian West/PA)

On stage, he admitted making “a lot of mistakes” during his career.

“Everyone who’s seen Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason knows that,” Richard joked.

“TV and films and radio are so important to the texture of our lives.

“My girlfriend and I binge-watched The Crown the other day and she said it was the happiest she’d been in bed for a decade.”