Richard Blackwood revisits rap skills for EastEnders

EastEnders fans were delighted to see a throwback to Richard Blackwood’s past as a rapper.

The actor, who plays Vincent Hubbard in the BBC One soap, had an earlier career in the music business, scoring a UK number three single with Mama Who Da Man in 2000.

EastEnders
Vincent showcased his rapping for Kush and Kim (BBC)

In Thursday’s episode of the programme, fans watched Richard’s character showcase his rap skills when wife Kim (Tameka Empson) revealed that he had previously been a recording artist under the name Doctor Funk.

Vincent then trotted out some lines from his fictional hit You’re Marvellous, which viewers said was the highlight of the programme.

But not everyone thought Richard should revive his music career.

Richard released an album, You’ll Love To Hate This, in 2000 which reached number 10 in the UK charts.
