Richard Blackwood revisits rap skills for EastEnders

EastEnders fans were delighted to see a throwback to Richard Blackwood’s past as a rapper.

The actor, who plays Vincent Hubbard in the BBC One soap, had an earlier career in the music business, scoring a UK number three single with Mama Who Da Man in 2000.

Vincent showcased his rapping for Kush and Kim (BBC)

In Thursday’s episode of the programme, fans watched Richard’s character showcase his rap skills when wife Kim (Tameka Empson) revealed that he had previously been a recording artist under the name Doctor Funk.

Vincent then trotted out some lines from his fictional hit You’re Marvellous, which viewers said was the highlight of the programme.

@RB_Official rapping on tonight's Eastenders has made my evening! — Elizabeth Chew (@MooeyChewy) April 13, 2017

@RB_Official Loving the throwback rapping in Eastenders. I'm still a fan of your music too. Oooh we love you RB, who da man? You da man! 🎶 — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) April 13, 2017

Richard Blackwood rapping is everything #eastenders — Anni (@Anyafd) April 13, 2017

But not everyone thought Richard should revive his music career.

No no Richard Blackwood, don't start all that nonsense again #Eastenders — The Funkiest (@biggerdeffer) April 13, 2017

Richard released an album, You’ll Love To Hate This, in 2000 which reached number 10 in the UK charts.