Return of Epic Sax Guy delights Eurovision faithful

The Eurovision Song Contest faithful are pleased to have seen an old favourite, dubbed Epic Sax Guy, back in the competition.

Saxophone player Sergey Stepanov first came to viewers’ attention in the 2010 contest, when he gave an energetic performance as part of Moldovan entry SunStroke Project, earning his Epic Sax Guy name.

Sergey was such a hit with the audience that a number of memes of his enthusiastic saxophone playing and dancing were made.

Epic Sax Guy was back (Andres Putting/Eurovision)

The act is representing its country again this year and viewers were very happy that he was back on screen.

Caitlin Moran was impressed.

This is the best dancing EVER. Just deciding, "One leg only. One leg dancing is enough." #Eurovision — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 13, 2017

Jack Whitehall also threw his support behind the act.

Other viewers were just as thrilled with Epic Sax Guy.

Moldova's on fire with the "epic sax guy" back on stage!🔥🎷 #ESC2017 #MDA — Håkon Berg (@Berg_Drummer) May 13, 2017

I'd give my soul for epic sax guy — martine (@MawaraW) May 13, 2017

I don't care how boring the rest are, the return of epic sax guy has made my night 🎷#Eurovision — Belwood Music (@BelwoodMusic) May 13, 2017

Moldova will be hoping to improve upon SunStroke Project’s last Eurovision performance as they placed 22nd in 2010.