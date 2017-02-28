Return of Catastrophe sparks online rush to find 'fat Johnny Depps'

Comedy series Catastrophe is likely to have caused an unprecedented surge of online searches for the term “fat Johnny Depp” as the show returned to high praise from fans.

Viewers were thrilled that the programme’s “lewd honesty” and “realism” was still present.

Leading stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who play married couple Sharon and Rob, argued and bantered throughout the episode.

Catastrophe (Mark Johnson/Channel 4)

The sitcom continued where it left off at the end of the second series, which saw Sharon cheat on husband Rob after becoming estranged.

In a row over Sharon’s indiscretion, Rob confessed to looking through her computer for clues as he became suspicious before she confessed to cheating.

He said of her browser history: “It’s primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps. I can’t compete with that.”

Johnny Depp (Matt Crossick/PA)

The mention of the A-list actor looking portly captured the audience’s attention, and many took to Twitter to declare they would be searching the term for themselves.

Hands up if you are googling "fat Johnny Depp" right now. #Catastrophe — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 28, 2017

#Catastrophe hahaha fat Johnny Depp 😂 So happy this is back. Absolutely brilliant 😂😂 — 🌠Joanne🌠 (@joanneweir38) February 28, 2017

So good to have #Catastrophe back! And yeah, Fat Johnny Depp is pretty fascinating. — Andrea (@Ayrebags) February 28, 2017

Thing have discovered tonight because of #Catastrophe: Fat Johnny Depp looks a lot like Ron Jeremy. — Chloe Combi (@WriteClubUK) February 28, 2017

Fans of the show – which was written by Bafta-winning writers Sharon and Rob – praised Catastrophe’s honesty in how it shows modern relationships and how couples interact.

One viewer wrote: “#Catastrophe has realism, wit, fantastic comedy writing. It’s a major success of television.”

So excited for #Catastrophe The most brilliantly written, hilarious, & beautifully, brutally honest show on tv.

With Carrie at her finest💔❤️ https://t.co/ZDMaCXKNZG — Holly Anderson (@HollyAndersonXx) February 28, 2017

I didn’t realise how much I missed #Catastrophe’s lewd honesty. — Lucien Hoare (@lucienhoare) February 28, 2017

For others, the use of Brexit as an excuse for Sharon’s bad decision was a talking point.

Going to start randomly saying Brexit as a reason for losing my shit with OH #Catastrophe thanks x — Jane Somers (@somers_jane) February 28, 2017

Using "...Brexit" as all excuses for bad decisions in relationships now #Catastrophe — Josh Kitto (@cromulentjosh) February 28, 2017

Catastrophe continues on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 10pm.