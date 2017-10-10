Removing Weinstein’s CBE would send message to victims of harassment, MP says

Removing Harvey Weinstein’s honorary CBE would send a strong message of support to victims of sexual harassment and let them know those in positions of power are not free to act without respect for others, Labour MP Stella Creasy has said.

The producer, who has been fired from The Weinstein Company following a number of allegations of harassment, received the honour at an investiture ceremony at the Residence of the British Consul General in New York in 2004.

With his CBE (Miramax)

Prime Minister Theresa May has already expressed “concern” about the accusations made against the movie mogul, but said it was not a matter for Downing Street.

Creasy told the Press Association: “A CBE is an honour you get because you’ve done something that makes you someone our kids should look up to – not someone a woman should fear.

“It takes real courage to speak out against someone in a position of such influence – removing the CBE from Harvey Weinstein would send a strong message to victims of sexual harassment around the world that we believe them, and that being in a position of power doesn’t mean you can act without respect towards others.”

Stella Creasy MP (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Weinstein has been accused of harassing female employees and movie stars, and the controversy has led to calls for the Forfeiture Committee to look at the honorary CBE awarded for his contribution the British film industry.

Harvey Weinstein (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Labour’s Jess Phillips told HuffPost UK: “Of course we should take it away. We need to shine a light on powerful men who were being hidden by the establishment.

“He should have all of his establishment gongs removed from him.”

Meryl Streep, Dame Judi Dench and Susan Sarandon are among the actresses who have praised the women who have spoken out, and Jennifer Lawrence told the Daily Beast: “I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behaviour.

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

“I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.

“My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”