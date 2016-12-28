Remember these? The biggest TV moments of 2016

Now that 2016 is over, it’s time to take a look back over some of the biggest stories from the small screen that have occurred over the past 12 months.

It’s been a busy year all-round, but the TV world has seen some big moments, and it was perhaps one of the most rule-changing years of recent memory.

From the Great British Bake Off walk-out to the return of the ex-Top Gear contingent on a brand new platform, there has been plenty to keep us glued to our sofas in 2016.

Check out some of the biggest TV stories of the year…

The Great British Bake Off (Ian West/PA))

The Great British Bake Off

The final episode of the much-loved series – the last on the BBC – gave the show its highest viewing figures ever.

More than 14 million people watched Candice Brown – who has since quit her job as a PE and special needs teacher – crowned winner.

The drama played out off-screen as well, with judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins announcing they would be staying with the BBC, while judge Paul Hollywood opted to move with the programme to its new home at Channel 4.

The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

The Grand Tour

The return of trio Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond was one of TV’s most keenly-awaited comebacks.

The debut episode of The Grand Tour set a new streaming record for Amazon Prime Video, although figures were not revealed.

But critics loved seeing Jeremy, Richard and James back on form after Top Gear floundered, with Chris Evans quitting his presenting job on the BBC show after one series.

Victoria (Des Willie/ITV/PA)

Victoria and Poldark

While the lavish new period drama beat Poldark in the ratings, both were highlights of the year. ITV offering Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria, was a ratings success, averaging 7.7 million viewers.

Poldark star Aidan Turner once again made the headlines for his shirtless scenes and for a tryst with ex-fiancee Elizabeth (Heida Reed).

Strictly Come Dancing

Ore Oduba might have been named the winner, but no-one will forget former shadow chancellor Ed Balls’s salsa to Gangnam Style in a hurry.

The series also marked the end of head judge Len Goodman’s stint on the panel – where he has been since the show’s inception in 2004 – as he announced he was leaving the show in the summer.

The People v. O.J. Simpson (Jordan Strauss AP/PA Images)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Who wasn’t gripped by the real-life drama that was the case of OJ Simpson and the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her lover Ron Goldman? The series was an international hit, in part thanks to Sarah Paulson’s portrayal of head prosecutor Marcia Clark, and for those curious to see how David Schwimmer, aka Ross Geller from Friends, would portray Robert Kardashian, OJ’s close friend and lawyer.

The series was nominated for more than 20 Emmy Awards and it went on to pick up nine. It has also been nominated for a handful of Golden Globes in 2017.

Game of Thrones (HBO/Sky/PA)

Game Of Thrones

Fantasy adventure fans were thrilled as the sixth series of Game Of Thrones aired this year, especially as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was resurrected and order was restored.

However, there was upset among the masses when show bosses revealed the popular show will come to an end after its eighth season.

Christopher Biggins (Channel 5)

Celebrity Big Brother

This year TV fans were treated to the usual two series of Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5. The first, in January, was overrun with sexual tension and emotion thanks to Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell – she is now pregnant with his child although they are no longer a couple. The series was won by Geordie Shore’s Scotty T.

The summer series was marred with controversy as Christopher Biggins was removed from the house over his comments about bisexuality and for a remark about gas chambers, the latter of which was not broadcast. Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear was crowned champion of the series.

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston made a name for himself as a serious contender for James Bond when he appeared in the leading role in the John le Carre adaptation. The actor won praise for his portrayal of former soldier Jonathan Pine in the espionage thriller.

It was his raunchy sex scene with co-star Elizabeth Debicki that really got people talking, though.

Honey G (Philip Toscano PA Wire/PA Images)

The X Factor

While Matt Terry was crowned the champion of this year’s series, fending off competition from powerful Finnish singer Saara Aalto, it’s fair to say the series was absolutely owned by its most unlikely star: Honey G.

The rapper provided some of the most controversial moments of the series and was accused of being a novelty act, but she stood firm and kept on entertaining audiences until she was booted out in the eighth week.