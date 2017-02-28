Remember the Pink Windmill Kids? They are back for Comic Relief!

The 1980s children’s TV singing act the Pink Windmill Kids have reunited for a special Comic Relief show.

More than 30 years on from their memorable Can’t Stop The Music dance number on Emu’s All Live Pink Windmill Show, the nine performers will return for the BBC’s annual charity bonanza.

A clip shared by Comic Relief on Tuesday shows the group recreating their enthusiastic introductions and springy steps in the same bold costumes.

To help support the cause, they are also challenging viewers to get sponsored to recreate their own versions.

One of the members, Catrina Hylton, posted on Twitter:

@Juwse @JoeTheGreco @masterhhckd to be honest that has been the best thing ever, getting back together! we are sooooo thankful xxx — Catrina Hylton (@hyltoncatrina) February 27, 2017

The original television show was broadcast form 1984 to 1986 and was hosted by puppet Emu and Rod Hull.

The young dancers – Catrina, Joe, Sarah, Abbie, Debbie, Hugh, Anthony, Emma and Lorraine – last year found fame again after their act was turned into a viral meme.

Even companies reportedly bought into the clip of the then stage school pupils energetically shouting out their names, which was shared with the caption: “When someone new starts at work…”

In an interview with Vice last year, they said they had been very nervous doing the original performance as it was their first live number for the programme.