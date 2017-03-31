Reggie Yates documentary on Australia drinking 'seriously breached' BBC rules

A BBC documentary presented by Reggie Yates “seriously breached” editorial guidelines, the BBC Trust has ruled, with a misleading episode portraying extreme drinking in Australia’s Aboriginal community.

Reggie Yates – Hidden Australia saw the presenter spend time with the Aboriginal community, depicted as “ravaged by alcohol addiction”.

The first episode, broadcast on BBC Three online and on the iPlayer, included footage of Reggie attending what was portrayed as a single party in the town of Wilcannia, New South Wales.

Reggie Yates (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The sequence showed heavy drinking and drunken behaviour by members of the Aboriginal community at what appeared to be a single event, but was in fact a composite of four separate gatherings held on four separate days.

Viewers would also not have known that one of those events was a wake, with “the behaviour portrayed as being for no reason other than through the excessive consumption of alcohol”.

The trust said the episode “was a serious breach of its editorial guidelines on accuracy” and that it was “deeply troubled by this incident”.

Presenter Reggie was also an associate producer on the series, which was made by Sundog Pictures, whose co-founder and chairman is tycoon Sir Richard Branson’s son Sam Branson.

Sam Branson (Chris Radburn/PA)

Reggie “viewed one full cut when he came in to record his voice over, but footage may have been spooled through quickly in those circumstances”, the trust said.

“He also viewed a rough cut sent to him unofficially by the editor. He did not view two fine cut versions he was sent. He has said that he did not notice that footage from separate occasions had been edited together nor that the wake was not identified as such.”

The trust said the BBC was unaware that there was a problem when the episode was delivered and broadcast.

The BBC (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was only after the episode aired that the corporation became aware of the issue, and said that it would not commission any new programmes from Sundog Pictures until further notice.

The BBC Trust, which is set to hand over responsibilities on programme complaints to Ofcom under the new charter, said: “Trustees were deeply troubled by this incident, which they considered showed a grave lack of judgment by those concerned with production of the programme and a lack of care in ensuring rigour and continuity of editorial oversight within Sundog.”