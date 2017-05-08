Reese Witherspoon hints at return for Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon has hinted that she and Nicole Kidman might be making a follow up to their TV hit Big Little Lies.

The series about a group of mothers dealing with issues including domestic violence, bullying and infidelity was a huge hit with viewers when it aired this year.

And Reese, 41, has now teased that it could be back for a second series by posting a picture on Instagram of herself, Nicole and their co-star Laura Dern and writing: “Spending#SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies.”

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The actress added emojis of see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil monkeys.

Big Little Lies, also starring Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, was based on the 2014 novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

Reese recently said a follow up was a possibility, saying there had been talks with Liane “about how could these characters go on”.