Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava: spot the difference!

It’s hard to believe that Reese Witherspoon is the mother to a 17-year-old, but it’s true.

Not only that, but can you believe just how similar the actress and her eldest kid Ava Phillippe look?

The two stepped out together at the premiere of Reese’s new TV show Big Little Lies, which she both stars in and produces, and the doppelganger quality of Ava was pretty unbelievable.

Ava Phillippe, left, and Reese Witherspoon (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Reese, 40, and Ava wowed on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and the Oscar-winning actress confessed that she actually gets mistaken for her daughter sometimes, and that Ava is also confused for her famous mum.

She told E! News: “People come up to her (all the time). We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie’.”

The mother-daughter duo both sported similar short metallic dresses at the high-profile event, which also saw Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern in attendance.

But it was in Reese’s Instagram post that the impressive likeness between the pair really became apparent.

With my ❤️always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Along with the snap, Reese wrote: “With my (heart) always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies.”

Ava is Reese’s eldest child with ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. They also have son, Deacon, and Reese also has a son called Tennessee James with her husband Jim Toth.

Laura Dern, from left, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Big Little Lies, a comedy-drama series which follows the story of three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder, airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic in March.