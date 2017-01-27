Red Nose Day TV special and fundraising campaign return to US

The charity behind Red Nose Day says the campaign to end child poverty is returning to the United States this year.

Comic Relief announced that 2017 fundraising efforts will culminate with a Red Nose Day TV special on May 25.

Paul Bradley, Matt Cardle, Helen Lederer, Nick Moran, Lauren Goodger, Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis and Jake Woods, with a giant teapot, during a photocall for Comic Relief in 2015. (PA)

Founded in Britain by filmmaker Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day expanded to the US two years ago, where it has raised $60 million to date.

Funds are raised through the sale of red clown noses at Walgreens drug stores, neighbourhood penny drives and bake sales, and the star-studded telethon on NBC.

Craig Ferguson hosted the 2016 TV special, which included appearances by Elton John, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. This year’s guests have yet to be announced.