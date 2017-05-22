Red carpet pics from Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman's new film screening

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 is well underway and the much anticipated, Irish film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, screened today, writes Pam Ryan.

The international poster for #TheKillingOfASacredDeer, the new film by #YorgosLanthimos which has its world premiere at the #CannesFilmFestival. A post shared by The Killing of a Sacred Deer (@thekillingofasacreddeer) on May 16, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan and is one of the favourite competitors for the Palme d'Or award.

But until we know the awarded fate of the film, there's always the red carpet to gush over.

Isn't Nicole's dress just dreamy?

Statuesque beauty: Actress @nicolekidman walks the #Cannes2017 red carpet in a Calvin Klein By Appointment satin bustier and hand cut silk tulle skirt adorned with delicate suspenders. The look was finished with Fall 2017 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC black patent pumps. A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on May 22, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Makers of the film, Element Pictures in Dublin, have had previous successful films released such as Room and The Lobster. Will The Killing of a Sacred Deer be as successful? We'll have to wait and see.