Red carpet pics from Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman's new film screening
The Cannes Film Festival 2017 is well underway and the much anticipated, Irish film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, screened today, writes Pam Ryan.
The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan and is one of the favourite competitors for the Palme d'Or award.
But until we know the awarded fate of the film, there's always the red carpet to gush over.
Isn't Nicole's dress just dreamy?
Makers of the film, Element Pictures in Dublin, have had previous successful films released such as Room and The Lobster. Will The Killing of a Sacred Deer be as successful? We'll have to wait and see.
