Rebekah Vardy pulls out of I’m A Celebrity trial on medical grounds

Rebekah Vardy was withdrawn from taking part in the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker Trial on medical grounds, ITV has revealed.

Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, had been chosen by the public to take part in the Fear Factory challenge along with Stanley Johnson.

However, she was replaced by the celebrity with the third highest number of votes – Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale.

Viewers will see Dugdale spin in a critter-filled box called The Rotator, answering questions and posting balls down to Johnson.

Meanwhile, former MEP Johnson spins on a platform below her and has to throw the balls into a target while being covered in more bugs.

In a preview clip of the trial, Johnson struggles to get the balls into the bucket while presenters Ant and Dec laugh at his lacklustre attempts at throwing.

Johnson had previously been excluded from the majority of challenges on medical grounds, but was able to take part in Fear Factory.

The challenge will be aired during Wednesday night’s episode of the reality show.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm.