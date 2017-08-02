Reality stars, singers and actors line up for Celebrity Big Brother

The door has just closed on the last series of Big Brother, but some famous faces are already packing their bags to move in.

As the house welcomes its new residents, find out more about who we’ll be watching over the coming weeks.

Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding (Channel 5)

The former Girls Aloud star shot to fame on Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002, when she was matched with Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle.

After their split, the 35-year-old released a solo single, Threads, in 2015 and had a short stint on Coronation Street as Robert Preston’s wife later the same year.

Speaking to OK! magazine recently about whether she would take part in the show, she said: “If I went in there I wouldn’t talk about the band or any of my exploits.

“I’m a loyal friend and I’m not going to go in there and talk about what’s gone on.

“We were like sisters at the end of the day, so I wouldn’t go in there to talk about the band or their secrets.”

Shaun Williamson

Shaun Williamson (Channel 5)

Best known for his role as Barry Evans in EastEnders, Williamson starred in the BBC soap from 1994 to 2004 and was eventually killed off when screen wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) pushed him off a cliff edge.

Williamson, 51, has shown he is game for a laugh by appearing in Ricky Gervais’ sitcom Extras as a down-on-his-luck, unemployable version of himself.

Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy (Channel 5)

Lucy is a glamour model who will be familiar to reality TV fans as a former star of Ex On The Beach which she appeared in two series of.

The 28-year-old has made two other bids for TV stardom – in 2011 as a contestant in Katie Price’s model search Signed By Katie Price, and as a wayward teen in 2005 on documentary Brat Camp.

Derek Acorah

Derek Acorah (Channel 5)

If there are any extra housemates of the ghostly variety in Borehamwood, Acorah is sure to find them.

He is famous for being a spiritual medium and fronted Predictions With Derek Acorah early in his TV career, before launching Most Haunted in 2001.

Acorah, 67, famously fell out with the show’s presenter Yvette Fielding after six series when he left the programme with her claiming that he was faking his talents.

She told Metro at the time: “We tell people everything is real, then it turns out he was a fake, so he had to go.”

Amelia Lily

Amelia Lily (Channel 5)

Former X Factor contestant Lily, 22, was originally booted out of the singing contest before making the live shows, but made a return to replace disgraced pop wannabe Frankie Cocozza.

She eventually came third in the 2011 series and later signed a deal with Sony, releasing number two single You Bring Me Joy.

More recently, Lily has featured in a starring role of the Green Day musical American Idiot.

Paul Danan

Paul Danan (Channel 5)

Ex Hollyoaks star Danan has already appeared in Celebrity Love Island, but will now be having a crack at life in the Big Brother house.

Known as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, Danan, 39, later became famous for his reality TV stints.

He was a Celebrity Love Island contestant in both 2005 and 2006, but failed to win either series – in fact, 2006’s victors were Bianca Gascoigne and Calum Best who both appeared in the most recent Celebrity Big Brother earlier in 2017.

Jordan Davies

Jordan Davies (Channel 5)

Welsh model Davies, 25, is another reality TV veteran.

He has previously appeared in Ibiza Weekender alongside Big Brother housemate Ellie Young, and has featured with Jemma Lucy in Ex On The Beach.

Helen Lederer

Helen Lederer (Channel 5)

Comedian and actress Lederer, 62, is best known for starring in Absolutely Fabulous, which she played a recurring role in as Catriona throughout the TV series and film.

Her comedy contemporaries have included Jennifer Saunders, Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson, and her previous forays into reality TV saw her take part in Splash! and Celebrity MasterChef.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville (Channel 5)

One of this series’ US imports comes in the form of Glanville, 44.

She starred in the reality programme The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and has also taken part in the American version of Celebrity Apprentice.

Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson (Channel 5)

Also hailing from across the pond is Johnson, a former American football player.

The 39-year-old’s previous teams include the New England Patriots, who he played for in the 2011 Super Bowl, and Miami Dolphins.

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas (Channel 5)

Joining the house’s American contingent is YouTube star Paytas, 29.

She has also released seven EPs as a singer, and in acting extra work earlier in her career appeared in music videos for Eminem and Amy Winehouse.

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson (Channel 5)

Stepping out of sister Louise Thompson’s shadow is the TV star who viewers will recognise from Made In Chelsea.

As well as being known as central star Louise’s little brother, Thompson had a high-profile romance with Tiffany Watson, another younger sibling of a series star – Lucy Watson – although the couple have now split.

Marissa Jade

Marissa Jade (Channel 5)

Representing the US reality section further is Mob Wives star Jade.

The programme follows a group of Staten Island women whose family members have been imprisoned for crimes allegedly connected to the Mafia.

Sandi Bogle

Sandi Bogle (Channel 5)

Bogle will be switching from viewer to viewed in this series of CBB.

She is known as one half of South London Gogglebox duo Sandra and Sandi who delighted fans with their take on the week’s TV, but left the series in 2016 to be replaced by best pal Sandra Martin’s daughter Chanchez.

Karthik Nagesan

Karthik Nagesan (Channel 5)

A late addition to the house, the former Apprentice contestant is said to have replaced last-minute drop-out Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Dawn Ward.

Nagesan amassed fans during the 2016 series of The Apprentice thanks to his bushy monobrow and flawless confidence, despite achieving one of the worst ever results in a task – making just £188 against the rival team’s £40,000 win.