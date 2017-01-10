Ray J said he didn't know 'how to cook lettuce' on Celebrity Big Brother and Twitter couldn't contain themselves

Back to Showbiz Home

After the Celebrity Big Brother housemates woke up from a booze-filled night, Big Brother set Angie Best a task – to run a “January Detox Programme” for the housemates she believes are the unhealthiest.

Which was probably never going to go down well…

One of the people she picked for the detox plan was Ray J Norwood because she said she wanted to give him “more energy”.

But we soon realised that Ray J might not enjoy the plan. Especially when he came out with the corker of a line: “I don’t know how to cook lettuce”.

And no one could cope.

A few seemed to sympathise though…January detoxes are hard, after all.

Celebrity Big Brother have actually since revealed on Twitter that Ray J has now left the house.

Well, there’s no denying you gave us some entertainment before you left, Ray J.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Angie Best, CBB, Celebrity Big Brother, Ray J

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz