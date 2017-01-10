Ray J said he didn't know 'how to cook lettuce' on Celebrity Big Brother and Twitter couldn't contain themselves

After the Celebrity Big Brother housemates woke up from a booze-filled night, Big Brother set Angie Best a task – to run a “January Detox Programme” for the housemates she believes are the unhealthiest.

Which was probably never going to go down well…

Do these faces look like they're excited about a detox? #CBB pic.twitter.com/QhfzhcK6UF — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 10, 2017

One of the people she picked for the detox plan was Ray J Norwood because she said she wanted to give him “more energy”.

But we soon realised that Ray J might not enjoy the plan. Especially when he came out with the corker of a line: “I don’t know how to cook lettuce”.

The perils of the celebrity lifestyle... #CBB pic.twitter.com/juI0RhiVzF — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 10, 2017

And no one could cope.

Did ray j just say I don't know how to cook lettuce ok im leaving this planet bye — Nicole Grendon (@nicolegrendon) January 10, 2017

Ray J: "I don't know how to cook lettuce. I usually have a chef." #CBB 😂 pic.twitter.com/lzuXrLldG8 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 10, 2017

" I don't know how to cook lettuce " Ray J 🙈😂 #cbb pic.twitter.com/agWOaymSRe — Kiaya mercedes S-W (@kiaya_mercedes) January 10, 2017

Howling at Ray J 😂 "I don't know how to cook lettuce" #CBB — Keava (@keavaoloan) January 10, 2017

A few seemed to sympathise though…January detoxes are hard, after all.

"I would go on a diet but idk how to cook lettuce" same Ray J x #cbb — shania (@shanniax0) January 10, 2017

"I don't know how to cook lettuce"



Ray J is my spirit animal😂😂 #CBB — Caity👸🏻 (@thatgirlcaityy) January 10, 2017

I would tell Angie where to go if she started Barking up my tree... Ray J - "i dont know how to cook lettuce" 😂 😂 😂 #CBB — Ste Smith (@stevennbsmith) January 10, 2017

Celebrity Big Brother have actually since revealed on Twitter that Ray J has now left the house.

Ray J has left the Celebrity Big Brother House #CBB pic.twitter.com/Z1ChKgaUh2 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 10, 2017

Well, there’s no denying you gave us some entertainment before you left, Ray J.