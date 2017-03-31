Ray Foley to join Cork RedFM's breakfast show line-up

Radio and TV Presenter Ray Foley is joining RedFM and Jason Coughlan as the new co-presenter of the breakfast show on the Cork radio station.

The show is to be called “Breakfast with Ray and Jay.”

Foley said “I’m really excited about moving to Cork to present on Red FM which is one of the best radio stations in the country and I think I will have a lot of fun presenting alongside Jay who is a very funny guy.”

Foley will be very familiar to listeners of Cork’s Red FM from presenting his own show on the station every Saturday morning since June of last year.

Ray, who presents the Seven O’Clock Show on Friday nights on TV3, is also known for his self-titled lunchtime show on Today FM for six years and also the Irish version of Take Me Out on TV3.

Ray Foley will be joining Cork Comedian Jason Coughlan, who has been a breakfast presenter on Red FM for the last seven years. “To be honest Ray was my third choice but we will be grand” joked Jason who is looking forward to starting the new show on Monday.

“Already myself and Ray are getting on fantastic, we are both Dads with young kids so will have a lot to talk about including my goldfish which has been reincarnated 15 times” added Jason Coughlan.

“Breakfast with Ray & Jay” will be on weekdays from 6am to 9am beginning on Monday April 3 on Cork’s Red FM.

To start of their new show the guys will be giving one person a chance to win a meet and greet with Ed Sheeran at the 3 arena in Dublin.