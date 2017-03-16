Ray D’Arcy is calling out for mammies hoping to find love for their son

The Ray D'Arcy Show's dating game 'Tinder on the Telly' is back and this time it's with a twist.

It's Mother's Day on Sunday March 26 and bosses over at the Saturday night chat show are looking for Irish mammies who wants to help choose the perfect woman for her son.

Mammy will then be invited onto the show on March 25, where she will choose the lucky lady live on d'telly.

So, if you're a mammy who has a single son, or indeed if you are a son looking for love and trust your mammies judge of character then what are you waiting for?

Just email your interest to tinderray@rte.ie.

Of course they can’t chose the women of their dreams without some potential ladies so single ladies get applying!